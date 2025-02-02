(Video) No wonder Mo Salah dubbed Liverpool teammate ‘incredible’ after physics-defying moment

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is a footballing phenomenon, once again scaling new heights at Liverpool after his match-winning double against Bournemouth on Saturday as he moved to sixth in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.

However, he was keen to praise the contribution of the ‘incredible‘ Alisson Becker after the hard-earned victory at the Vitality Stadium, and with good reason.

With the game delicately poised at 1-0 early in the second half, the Reds goalkeeper reacted brilliantly to deny Antoine Semenyo what looked like being a certain equaliser, getting out to block down the Ghanaian’s shot.

Stephen Warnock hailed the 32-year-old as ‘one of the best goalkeepers in world football’ after that save, yet Liverpool’s number 1 would go on to top it 40 minutes later.

Alisson shows why Salah dubbed him ‘incredible’

In the second minute of stoppage time, Bournemouth gamely pursued a goal to take away from a match which was beyond them at point, Salah having doubled the visitors’ lead with an astounding finish.

Semenyo cut the ball back for Daniel Jebbison, whose shot deflected off two Reds players and seemed destined for the back of the net.

That was until Alisson somehow had enough time not just to see it, but to adjust his body and get a glove to the ball, scooping it away from goal before the danger was cleared.

Alisson every bit as important as Salah in ensuring victory

After watching the Brazilian’s superb performance against Bournemouth yesterday, it seems staggering to think that he’d begun the year in less than cerebral fashion, conceding preventable goals to Amad Diallo and Chris Wood and underperforming on his rate of post-shot expected goals (PSxG) versus goals prevented.

That’s now proven to be nothing more than a brief blip, with the 32-year-old producing two excellent saves on the south coast to ensure that Liverpool returned home victorious. Those moments turned out to be every bit as pivotal as Salah’s double.

At any other club in the Premier League, Caoimhin Kelleher would be a nailed-on starter, but it’s been his extreme misfortune to find himself at Anfield at the same time as the world-class Alisson.

The difference in goalkeeping standards at this club before and since his arrival in 2018 has been night and day.

You can view Alisson’s stoppage-time save below, via @TheAnfieldWrap on X: