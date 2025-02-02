Virgil van Dijk sends contract message after ‘outstanding’ Bournemouth performance

Pictures via Optus Sport on YouTube

Virgil van Dijk was our standout defender as the Reds secured another victory away from home and he had a message to send at full time.

Speaking after the game, our captain was asked about Mo Salah making it another 20-goal season and he said: “Let’s make it more, let’s keep going.

“He has obviously been amazing for the football club over all those years.

“I see the hard work he puts in, but the numbers speak for itself. It’s an outstanding performance, but he is a phenomenal player.”

Given that the Egyptian’s contract comes to a close at the end of this campaign, the only way for him to have more 20-goal seasons is for an extension to be signed.

Virgil van Dijk is looking for more from Mo Salah

It’s no surprise that Arne Slot credited the performance of our No.11 after his performance at the Vitality Stadium, where his goals helped the Reds secure victory.

Pat Nevin described the second finish from the 32-year-old as ‘stunning’ and we all want to see more, as much as we probably expect it will come too.

The brace against Andoni Iraola moved our record Premier League goal scorer into sixth place, above Frank Lampard, in the league’s all-time scorers.

30 more goals would place the winger level with Wayne Rooney in third place and what better inspiration to climb the ladder than signing a new contract at Anfield.

34 goals would see our club legend be the outright second top finisher in the division’s history and we could be set for a few seasons of silverware, success and records – once he signs on the dotted line.

