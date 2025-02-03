Bobby Clark repeats Liverpool exit antics amid disastrous RB Salzburg season

Picture via @Bobbylclark10 on X

Arne Slot’s arrival at Liverpool was very much welcomed by many but for some players, it spelled the end of their time with the club – including Bobby Clark.

This summer, Harvey Blair, James McConnell and their 19-year-old teammate all took to their social media accounts to post black and white images of themselves in action for the Reds.

Seeing as two of the three departed, with the only reason McConnell seemingly stayed being because of injury, it feels easy to read between the lines and see this was a feeling of being pushed out or frozen out by their new boss.

Jurgen Klopp was such an advocate for using the academy players in cup competitions and it felt like his replacement was moving away from this model.

We’ve seen in recent games that this wasn’t the case, though the now Red Bull Salzburg player may well think differently to how he did when he left the club.

Now though, less than six months into his Austrian adventure, the Epsom-born midfielder has seen Pep Lijnders, Vitor Matos and Stefan Bajcetic all depart – it seems he may have some regrets.

The best example of this is his latest social media antics in which the player has shared a picture of himself wearing the club tracksuit but in black and white.

If we go by his summer antics, this certainly suggest he either wants to leave, is being asked to leave or feels frozen out under the new boss – Thomas Letsch.

Bobby Clark may be regretting his move to Austria this summer

We all know how talented the man who took part in our Carabo Cup final victory last season is, indeed our former assistant manager and his head coach at his new club described him as one of the ‘best talents’.

Now though, his career seems in limbo and he may well be watching what’s happening at Anfield from afar and wishing that he was still donning the No.42 this season.

You can view the image of Bobby Clark via his X account:

