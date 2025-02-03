Liverpool-linked striker completes £22m deadline day transfer as club announce confirmation

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Liverpool have missed out on one player who was linked with a prospective move to Anfield during the January transfer window.

Last month, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that the Reds had commenced talks with Nurnberg about a potential swoop for Stefanos Tzimas, who’d been on loan at Miroslav Klose’s side from PAOK Salonika.

The 2.Bundesliga club later activated their option to purchase the 19-year-old, who’s now been snapped up by another Premier League outfit.

Brighton confirm Tzimas signing

On Monday morning, Brighton announced the signing of the Greek centre-forward on a five-and-a-half year contract (via their official website), with the teenager remaining on loan at Nurnberg for the remainder of this season.

Fabrizio Romano duly shared news of the confirmed transfer via X, describing the £22m acquisition of Tzimas as an ‘excellent move’ by the Seagulls, who’d moved into pole position for the youngster in recent days.

Have Liverpool missed out by not signing Tzimas?

Although Liverpool have a sufficiently stacked forward line to allow for the probable loan exit of Jayden Danns to Sunderland, there could be a sense among the Anfield hierarchy that Brighton’s new signing was one that got away from the Reds.

Tzimas has already netted 10 goals in 17 league games for Nurnberg this season, and Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler has hailed him as an ‘exceptional young talent’ who possesses ‘a natural ability to score goals’.

Even if the teenager mightn’t have been ready to immediately challenge for a place in Arne Slot’s side, LFC could’ve loaned him out to accrue valuable senior experience, just as his new club have done by letting him remain at the Max-Morlock-Stadion for the remainder of this campaign.

Alas, Liverpool will need to divert their attention elsewhere if they want to bolster their attacking options once the summer transfer window rolls around.

The level of urgency to do as such will depend on whether or not any of our current forwards depart, with Mo Salah still not tied down to a new contract just five months out from becoming a free agent.