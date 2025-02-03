New contract imminent: Liverpool maestro set to commit his long-term future to the Reds

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The winter transfer window could end with one Liverpool player penning a new contract just hours before the 11pm deadline.

Amid a tremendous season on the pitch for the Reds, fans have been left sweating over the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all just five months away from becoming free agents as it stands.

That three-pronged saga looks set to continue throughout February, but one of their teammates is on the verge of committing his long-term future to the Premier League leaders.

Danns set to sign new Liverpool contract

This particular transfer deadline day is set to be a significant one for Jayden Danns, with James Pearce reporting earlier today that the 19-year-old is expected to join Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season.

The journalist has since revealed (via The Athletic) that, ahead of that temporary move to the Stadium of Light, the striker will sign a new long-term contract at Liverpool, with improved terms reflecting the progress that he’s already made at Anfield.

New contract would be richly deserved for Danns

This time last year, Danns had yet to make his senior Reds debut, which came during a 4-1 win over Luton towards the end of February. That began an unforgettable week in which he played in our Carabao Cup final triumph and then scored twice in an FA Cup victory against Southampton.

For the young forward to be rewarded with a long-term contract on improved terms less than 12 months since making his first-team bow speaks volumes for the progress that he’s shown at Anfield, as well as the enormous faith that LFC clearly have in him.

With Arne Slot already having six quality forwards at his disposal with more experience, and every match from hereon this season having high stakes for Liverpool, there’s been a conscious decision that the teenager would benefit from a temporary move to the Championship to further enhance his development.

Danns’ impending new deal will be richly deserved, and it’s great to see him being recognised as an important part of the club’s future. Let’s hope that there’ll soon be announcements of new contracts for Salah, Trent and Van Dijk as well!