Gary Lineker thinks Liverpool were lucky to get first half decision against Bournemouth

Liverpool endured another hard-fought victory this weekend as we secured another three points but Gary Lineker thought one decision in the game was wrongly given.

Speaking about the penalty on Cody Gakpo, the 64-year-old said: “Definitely a soft one, I don’t think you should be getting penalties for that kind of [tackle].”

It’s frustrating that this can still be a debate of any kind, particularly as even Lewis Cook (the player who gave away the penalty) said it was a foul himself on the pitch.

Somehow being tripped up in the box is a soft penalty, it just doesn’t make sense how pundits can think it wasn’t a spot kick.

Gary Lineker’s opinion on the Cody Gakpo penalty is baffling

Even Mike Dean stated that there was ‘definitely a clip’ on the Dutchman, although referees backing each other is not out of the ordinary.

Somehow it’s caused great controversy when our striker who was through on goal, was taken out in the box and fell to the floor, rather than taking the chance to shoot – that this was given.

We know from watching the 25-year-old that he is an honest player but considering the hatred from some rival supporters for our club, they probably won’t accept that.

We can, for once, be safe in the knowledge that the correct call was given and that the fallout from this is as baffling as it is embarrassing for anyone peddling this story.

Thankfully, Mo Salah stepped up and scored and ensured that the Reds remained top of the Premier League table.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on the Gakpo penalty (from 19:06) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

