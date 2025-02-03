Gary Lineker lifts lid on Mo Salah’s private ‘leaving for the money’ comments in training

Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube

Mo Salah’s future has been a long-term topic of discussion for Liverpool fans and there’s been another update on his future, ahead of the close of his contract.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, Gary Lineker spoke about meeting the winger during his recent visit to the AXA Training Centre for his interview with Arne Slot.

The 64-year-old said: “Lovely guy as well, I spent 10 minutes with him when I went to Anfield to interview Arne Slot, I had a good chat with him…

“He did ask me, I don’t, I think he was just being funny, was just kidding, because the the Liverpool press guy was there.

“He said to me, ‘So, how old were you when you finished?’, I said, ‘well, English football,’ I said, ‘I was 32, and I went to play in Japan for a couple of years.’

“He went, ‘oh, you went for the money did you?’ I said, ‘well, yeah, I suppose so’ and he went, ‘yeah, might do the same!’

“He was [joking], he winked at the press guy that was there and he just, it was just a joke but yeah, he was just joking but he has got that cheeky sense of humor.”

It’s an interesting back-and-forth between the Match of the Day host and our Egyptian King and another breadcrumb of information, though it’s not clear whether it’s good or bad news.

Mo Salah has us wrapped around his finger wanting contract updates

Virgil van Dijk seemed to add a similarly cryptic update on the future of our No.11, as he spoke with the media after our victory over Bournemouth this weekend.

All we want as fans is to see our best players’ future committed to Anfield and the longer the wait goes on, the more nervous everyone becomes about what will happen.

We can’t argue that the 32-year-old is anything other than fully focused on trying to ensure his side wins games and the silverware that we all hope will follow, which is certainly a positive.

For now though, we’ll have to wait for concrete updates and keep putting up with these hints at what may or may not happen.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Salah (from 20:11) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

