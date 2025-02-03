Gary Neville on what Liverpool ‘should’ do after Arsenal’s victory over Man City

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

Liverpool remain top of the league after this weekend’s results, though all eyes were on Arsenal as they easily beat Manchester City on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Gary Neville shared his thoughts on the Reds and said: “Liverpool are in an incredible position in the form table and you have to say they’re massive favorites and they should go on to win it…

“They’re doing really well and they look like they’ve got all the sort of weapons and tools that you need to win a league.”

We’re certainly in a strong position and after we play our game in hand against Everton next week, we will know whether our lead is six, seven or nine points over the Gunners.

Gary Neville is backing Liverpool to win the Premier League

That will change the landscape of the final 14 games of the campaign and allow us to know how much room for error there is in the title race.

With both teams being in all four competitions, fatigue may impact whoever continues to fight on all fronts and so this may have an impact.

At present we can afford to drop points in three or four games, meaning 10 victories could be enough to hand us the league.

We’ve been very professional but when we enter the latter stages of the Champions League and still have FA Cup games, it could take its toll.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to take advantage of any dropped points, though we must also do the same to them.

An Anfield meeting in May could be a massive day to see who will go on to be champions, let’s just hope that we can be so far ahead by then that it’s a forgone conclusion by that stage.

You can view Neville’s comments on Liverpool via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley