Journalist: Liverpool deadline day exit ‘almost done’; two other players could also leave today

It could be a busy transfer deadline day at Liverpool in terms of outgoings from Anfield.

January has come and gone without any new additions to Arne Slot’s table-topping squad, with the focus over the past month instead trained on allowing fringe and younger players to depart either on loan or permanently.

There could be a few more temporary exits confirmed before 11pm tonight as the Reds aim to secure regular game-time for some of their up-and-coming talents.

Liverpool trio in line for potential deadline day loan moves

Late on Sunday night, experienced journalist Darren Witcoop – who now works in PR and talent management – shared an update on three prospective deadline day loan departures from Liverpool.

He posted on X: “Liverpool plan on sending out a number of young players on loan on deadline day. Kaide Gordon to Portsmouth is almost done while Hull are confident of pipping Sunderland for Jayden Danns. James McConnell is also liked by Blackburn.”

How many of the three will leave Liverpool today?

Although Gordon was always in line to be loaned out again, having been recalled from Norwich last month due to a lack of game-time at Carrow Road, the prospective exits of Danns and McConnell appear a bit more surprising.

The centre-forward has already shown his clinical nature in a Liverpool shirt, with three goals for the first team, while the midfielder impressed in last week’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven to such an extent that Slot categorically ruled out a mid-season loan move for him.

He seems the likeliest of the trio to remain at Anfield beyond tonight’s deadline, with the 20-year-old possibly being retained for all-important squad depth as the Reds continue to battle on four fronts.

Whereas McConnell might yet stay put, Gordon’s exit seems inevitable – with James Pearce also reporting of an imminent loan move to Portsmouth – and hopefully the young forward can get the game-time at Fratton Park that he very much needs in order to progress his career.

If Hull are to secure Danns on a temporary basis, hopefully he’ll enjoy a similarly prolific spell to that of Fabio Carvalho at the MKM Stadium this time last year, when the now-Brentford attacker scored nine goals in 20 matches for the Tigers.

Whatever the fate of the trio today, fingers crossed that they’ll each enjoy adequate game-time over the coming months so that they can build upon their evident talents.