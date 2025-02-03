I left Liverpool in 2019 and now me and my crocodiles are moving to Iran to play for former coach

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool players vary in many different ways and this tale could be one of the most unique, when it comes to what an ex-Red is reportedly up to.

As reported on X, by As Marca (translated): ‘Persepolis, coached by Ismail Kartal, reached an agreement with former Fenerbahce star Ryan Kent.

‘The fact that it is legal to keep crocodiles at home in Iran was the factor that convinced Kent.

‘Thus, Ismail Kartal will work again with his two former students, Serdar Dursun and Kent.’

Anyone who had Ryan Kent and his crocodiles at the top of their list of priorities will have been very aware of this story, yet for everyone else – this may come as quite a shock.

Ryan Kent and his crocodiles are seemingly off to Iran

The former Red left Anfield for Rangers in 2019 and played under Steven Gerrard during his time in the SPL.

A move to Fenerbache followed in the summer of 2023 and that’s where the winger played under Ismail Kartal, with it appearing that a reunion will be happening in Iran.

Persepolis currently don’t have any European members of their squad and so the Oldham-born player will have some adapting on his hands in order to settle in.

However, a love for reptiles has clearly caused some issues when it comes to looking for a new club but the chance for his pets to be able to travel with him to West Asia may have sealed this deal.

Not many take the plunge and leave their home nation and so we should applaud the desire to play football from our academy graduate, let’s hope for his sake that this move is completed in a snappy nature!

You can view the Kent news via @asmarcatr on X:

💥💥💥 ÖZEL: İsmail Kartal’ın çalıştırdığı Persepolis, eski Fenerbahçe yıldızı Ryan Kent ile anlaşmaya vardı. 🐊 İran’da evde timsah beslemenin yasal olması Kent’i ikna eden faktör oldu. 🤝 İsmail Kartal böylece 2 eski öğrencisi Serdar Dursun ve Kent ile tekrar çalışacak. pic.twitter.com/YXORw85hSm — As Marca (@asmarcatr) January 30, 2025

