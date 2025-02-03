Liverpool showing ‘serious interest’ in Premier League powerhouse who may be open to Anfield move

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool now have just a few hours remaining if they’re to sign someone in the current transfer window, although Anfield chiefs appear to be lining up prospective targets for a summer raid.

Another January has come and gone without any incomings in L4, or any discernible progress on new contracts for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s just as well that the Reds are thriving on the pitch to compensate for a disappointingly inactive month behind the scenes, and if that crucial trio are to leave later in the year, they’ll take some replacing.

One report on Monday morning suggests that Liverpool have one name firmly in mind to fill the void left by Van Dijk’s potential exit.

Liverpool showing ‘serious interest’ in Murillo

According to CaughtOffside, the Anfield hierarchy are showing a ‘serious interest’ in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, even with the 22-year-old signing a new long-term contract at the City Ground as recently as two weeks ago.

Despite that development last month, the Brazilian centre-back would reportedly consider a move to Merseyside if the clubs can agree on a fee for him. His current side have indicated that they won’t entertain any offers short of £80m.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also made known their interest in the player.

No surprise that Liverpool want Murillo

Liverpool best hope they don’t lose the imperious Van Dijk any time soon, but with our captain turning 34 in July, the club will need to think about a long-term successor even if they persuade him to extend his current contract.

If Murillo is genuinely interested in a move to Anfield in the foreseeable future, then he put on quite the audition when we faced Nottingham Forest last month, with the defender making a staggering 17 clearances in that 1-1 draw (Sofascore).

He unsurprisingly ranks among the top 3% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for that particular trait, averaging 6.16 per game, while he’s also in the top 3% for successful take-ons per game (0.63) and the top 12% for blocks per 90 minutes with 1.72 (FBref).

Following Liverpool’s recent trip to the City Ground, Sky Sports reporter Dougie Critchley described the 22-year-old as ‘a completely unique defender’ who combines ‘excellent anticipation’ with the confidence to carry the ball out from the back and shoot from distance.

It’s no surprise that Forest have slapped such an enormous price tag on Murillo and that the Merseyside giants have him in mind as Van Dijk’s long-term successor, but hopefully the duo would get to play alongside each other at Anfield rather than one plugging the gap left by the other.

The Dutchman’s £75m arrival seven years ago transformed the Reds’ defence from porous to miserly in the relative blink of an eye. His younger counterpart in Nottingham might just have the ability to do likewise if LFC push the boat out for him.