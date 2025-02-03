‘Slot wants him’ – Liverpool make decision on ‘accomplished’ gem who’s shone in Champions League

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

There could be one or two loan exits from Liverpool today, but that possibility has now been ruled out for a youngster who Arne Slot is determined to keep around at Anfield.

Late on Sunday night, experienced journalist Darren Witcoop reported that Kaide Gordon looks set to join Portsmouth, with Jayden Danns also potentially moving to the Championship, while Blackburn were apparently showing interest in James McConnell.

James Pearce has since claimed that the centre-forward is expected to make a temporary move to Sunderland, but the 20-year-old midfielder won’t be following him out the door in this transfer window.

Liverpool won’t sanction loan exit for McConnell

On Monday morning, The Athletic‘s Liverpool correspondent reported that McConnell will remain at Anfield despite attracting interest from numerous Championship clubs who’d sought to take him on loan.

Pearce shared a link to that story via X, along with a summary caption of: “Been lots of interest in James McConnell but he won’t be going out on loan today. Arne Slot wants him around for the rest of the season as #LFC continue to challenge on four fronts.”

McConnell is clearly rated quite highly at Liverpool

The midfielder made the most of his opportunity in the Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven last week, when Slot took advantage of Liverpool being guaranteed a top-two finish by resting a number of first-team regulars and giving several youngsters their chance to shine.

McConnell did just that, winning seven duels and making three interceptions and four tackles (Sofascore) in what The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe hailed as an ‘accomplished’ performance, with the Reds’ head coach insisting afterwards that the 20-year-old won’t be loaned out.

Despite the rumoured Championship interest in the northeast native, he’s now been deemed too important by his parent club to be dispatched on loan, which is quite a compliment considering the large number of temporary moves that LFC have sanctioned over the past six months.

It remains to be seen just how often the youngster will feature for Liverpool between now and the end of the season, but he could be called upon for the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Thursday and looks very likely to play in the FA Cup visit to Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

Even if his minutes are sporadic, McConnell could still make a vital contribution for the Reds for the rest of the campaign, and it’s clear from the club’s decision just how highly he’s valued by Slot.