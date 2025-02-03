European wonderkid’s agent confirms Liverpool offer as he names prospective asking price

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made an offer for a rising talent of European football, as confirmed by the player’s agent.

In October, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed the Reds’ interest in Andrija Maksimovic, a 17-year-old attacking midfielder/forward who’s featured for Red Star Belgrade in this season’s Champions League.

The Serbian prospect has earned the nickname Messi, although that stemmed from a childhood likeness to the Argentina legend in terms of appearance.

Liverpool make offer for Maksimovic

The teenager’s agent has now shared that Liverpool are among several clubs from across Europe to have submitted offers for the player.

As per Daily Express, Zoran Stojadinovic said: “It’s no secret, there are some [offers]. Liverpool are among them, Aston Villa, Leipzig and Atletico Madrid, so all the clubs from the top leagues have shown serious interest.

“Then we get to whether the price is €12m [£10m] or €20m [£16.7m], so they say ‘let’s see if it’s €20m by June’. If the price was €10m [£8.4m] and he could go, Maksimovic would have already been sold.”

Liverpool unlikely to sign Maksimovic today, but he could be one to watch

We’ve now reached the final day of the winter transfer window, and Liverpool have yet to make any signings. Despite the approach for Maksimovic, that seems unlikely to change barring something spectacular today.

The 17-year-old has already surpassed 50 senior club appearances and earned four Serbia caps, boasting an above-average amount of high-level experience for a player of his age, while he shares some of the attributes for which Messi is renowned.

Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout has described him as ‘extremely elegant’ and a ‘classic number 10’ with a ‘very high football IQ’, also praising his ‘outstanding vision’ and unpredictability to keep opposition defenders guessing what he’ll do next.

Making the step up from the Serbian top flight to a club of Liverpool’s stature would be a huge leap, although Maksimovic appears better placed than most teenagers to do just that, even if he might first be loaned elsewhere to gain further experience if the Reds were to sign him.

A deal for the Red Star wonderkid seems highly unlikely to materialise today, but he could be one to watch in the months leading up to the summer transfer window.