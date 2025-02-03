Liverpool bought me for £19m and now I manage Naby Keita in Hungary

Picture via @Fradi_HU on X

Keeping track of the careers of former Liverpool players can be quite hard work and there’s two players now working together in Hungary.

After being spotted in the crowd in early December, it then wasn’t much of a surprise to see Naby Keita announced as a player for Ferencvaros a few days later.

On loan from Werder Bremen where he’s had a poor spell in Germany, it was clear that our former No.8 was just hungry for a chance to impress and that looks to have been handed to him in Hungary.

Despite the midfielder still not playing a game this season, he looks to be in a place where he will soon be given the platform to showcase his talents.

When the 29-year-old does finally take to the pitch, he will be doing so under the stewardship of a new head coach – Robbie Keane.

Robbie Keane and Naby Keita have made an unlikely link-up in Hungary

Signed by the Reds for £19 million in 2008 (via BBC Sport), seven goals and five assists in 28 games was a decent return for a player who never felt like the right fit for Rafa Benitez’s side.

A return to Spurs was followed by a move to LA Galaxy, where the Irishman named himself a major reason as to why Steven Gerrard moved stateside too.

The 44-year-old has managerial experience in India and Israel and is now in charge of the team joint-top of the Hungarian league, showcasing his desire to make a name for himself in the game.

Let’s hope it works out for two former players who have forged an unlikely Anfield link-up.

