ESPN pundit hits out at Trent ‘propaganda’ after ‘woeful’ performance in Liverpool victory

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the firing line once again from some pundits after Liverpool’s victory over Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Reds’ vice-captain was forced off with an injury after 70 minutes, although it’s since been claimed that the issue seems not to be a serious one.

During his time on the pitch, the 26-year-old was caught napping by Antoine Semenyo straight from the kick-off and later made a hash of a headed clearance to present another opportunity to the Cherries.

Nicol blasts ‘woeful’ Trent performance

It wasn’t the finest defensive performance that Trent has given, and he was shown absolutely no mercy by Steve Nicol, who not for the first time lambasted the right-back in that regard.

The Scot said on ESPN FC: “I keep looking at Alexander-Arnold, and honestly, today – that whole propaganda that we were listening to at the start of the season about how his defending is better.