‘Expected to join…’ – James Pearce drops morning update on likely deadline day exit from LFC

James Pearce has relayed a morning update on one player who’s set to depart Liverpool on loan before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Although no incomings are expected at Anfield prior to the 11pm cutoff, there may well be some temporary exits announced today, with journalist Darren Witcoop sharing news of three players who could be loaned out over the next few hours.

One of those is Jayden Danns, with Hull City and Sunderland both in the frame to snap him up for the remainder of the season.

Pearce shares Jayden Danns loan update

Pearce has now given an update on the 19-year-old, who seems poised for a loan move to the Stadium of Light.

As reported for The Athletic and shared by the journalist on X, the teenage striker is ‘expected to join’ Sunderland today, with Liverpool happy to sanction his temporary exit given the depth and quality of attacking options currently available to Arne Slot.

Sunderland move could be ideal for Danns

Danns has already made his mark at senior level for Liverpool, scoring three times in the FA Cup over the past year, and he was entrusted with a start in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven last week as Slot left a number of first-team regulars at home.

The teenager had been in line to join Plymouth Argyle on loan last summer before an untimely injury led to that plan being abandoned, but it now appears as though he’ll get a move to the Championship, and to a team chasing promotion.

Barring a late-season collapse, Sunderland will at least be in the play-offs; and they could yet be joined in the top six by Middlesbrough, where another Reds youngster in Ben Doak has been impressing during his loan move away from Anfield.

The chance to join a promotion-pursuing club who average crowds of more than 38,000 for home games could be perfect for Danns, so long as he’d be given regular game-time by Black Cats manager Regis Le Bris.

With Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all vying for the centre-forward berth at Liverpool, Slot seems happy for the 19-year-old to gain valuable experience elsewhere, and the Stadium of Light could be an ideal destination for him to do just that.