Liverpool fans given reassuring update on Trent’s injury ahead of Carabao semi-final v Spurs

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday was tempered by the sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the pitch through injury with 20 minutes remaining.

The right-back had his involvement against the Cherries cut short by an apparent thigh problem, with Conor Bradley taking the 26-year-old’s place for the rest of the match.

Arne Slot revealed after the final whistle at the weekend that the England international had asked to be substituted, which he described as ‘never a good sign’, although Reds supporters have now been presented with a reassuring update on the vice-captain.

What’s the latest on Trent’s injury?

According to DAVEOCKOP late on Sunday night, Trent’s injury is not thought to be serious and he won’t face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with scan results on the problem incurred by Liverpool’s number 66 expected within the next 24 hours.

That’ll determine whether or not he’ll be fit enough to feature in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Thursday night, although it’s claimed that Arne Slot might withhold the 26-year-old in any event, considering the tough Premier League away fixtures which are on the horizon.

No need to rush Trent back from injury

While we’re still waiting for a specific timeline on Trent’s injury, this report suggests that we won’t be without our vice-captain for too long, which’ll come as a relief given our unrelenting fixture schedule.

Unless he’s 100% ready for the Spurs game, we’d imagine that Slot will opt for Bradley at right-back in that fixture and keep the 26-year-old in reserve until he’s fully recovered.

The Northern Ireland youngster has proven more than capable of stepping up whenever the England international has been unavailable, as we witnessed this time last year when a youthful Liverpool side triumphed over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds don’t play in the Premier League again until the Merseyside derby in nine days’ time, which all going well could be enough scope for Trent to make a fully recovery before that crunch Goodison Park showdown.

Fingers crossed for good news regarding our number 66!