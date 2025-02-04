Ian Wright dropped major Liverpool prediction amid Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update

(Pictures courtesy of Premier League Productions & Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Rival fans and commentators must surely be running out hurdles to put in the way of Liverpool being considered genuine Premier League title contenders.

They’ve led at the top of the table for several months now, and whilst the Anfield faithful will be more than aware of the fact it could all change in the second half of the season, they’ve so far batted away any questions over their quality.

An impressive 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium may have been resoundingly answered by Arsenal’s 5-1 hammering of Manchester City at the Emirates.

But Liverpool have set a consistently high standard under first-year head coach Arne Slot, recording one sole loss in the league to Nottingham Forest at the start of 2024/25.

Despite a lack of business in the January window, the Merseysiders look ready and willing to go the distance.

Liverpool are looking top contenders for the title

Ian Wright seemed to be of a similar mind when discussing our title prospects on the Kelly and Wrighty show.

“They just seem so in control, this is why people are saying they look so comfortable, they look like they’re in go-mode, I can’t see who is going to make them stumble, it’s going to have to be some calamitous mistake or something from Liverpool, I just can’t see it,” the former Gunners star said.

We can’t even throw the prospect of an injury crisis into the mix – and the same can’t be said for our nearest rivals in the race in Arsenal!

Joe Gomez has since returned to the training ground, leaving us with only Trent Alexander-Arnold as the sole occupant in the treatment room. There’s further good news there too after The Times’ Paul Joyce jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to share an update after the fullback picked up an issue against Bournemouth.

Scan results after Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered thigh injury at Bournemouth show he will be out for days rather than weeks. Liverpool won’t take any risks with his fitness. More @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 4, 2025

The fear of a sudden collapse in April won’t entirely go away, but we’re evidently doing everything in our power to ensure we’re capable of hacking the demands of a potential 60-plus game season.

As for our so-called defensive frailties, which Wright discussed back in mid-January, Liverpool look pretty ship-tight with the best defence in the English top-flight – at least according to goals conceded (21)!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile