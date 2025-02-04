‘Should be announced in the morning’: James Pearce confirms imminent Liverpool transfer in overnight update

(Pictures courtesy of Redmen TV)

It’s been a particularly quiet window for Liverpool beyond a host of announced exits.

Jayden Danns is amongst a number of stars set to enjoy the rest of the 2024/25 season away on loan, with Sunderland having agreed a move for the exciting young striker.

That’s not to suggest the Merseysiders don’t still hold the No.76 in their long-term plans. In fact, the Reds are understood to have arranged a long-term contract for the 19-year-old to sign ahead of his planned move to the Stadium of Light.

A welcome reward for a footballer who looks to have a bright future in the game and, hopefully, Liverpool Football Club.

Jayden Danns to Sunderland is impending

For those still wondering about why there still hasn’t been an official announcement on the matter – rest assured that the deal is still going ahead.

The ever-reliable James Pearce at The Athletic noted on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours that Danns’ impending loan to Sunderland ‘should’ be confirmed in the morning.

No issues with Jayden Danns' loan to Sunderland. Should be announced in the morning.

Tyler Morton stays put. Was some interest from Middlesbrough but deal never looked likely. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 4, 2025

The teenager has registered four senior appearances (one goal amongst them in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley), picking up 115 minutes in that period.

Reasons to be cheerful about Danns’ future

We did wonder whether Arne Slot may look to keep Jayden Danns around as an auxiliary option in light of Darwin Nunez’s inconsistent goalscoring and Diogo Jota’s unreliable injury record.

In the end, it seems that the prospect of significantly higher minutes away in the Championship was the deciding factor – and understandably so!

Experiences like his goalscoring cameo in the FA Cup have to be considered maturing and beneficial. However, in general, our Dutch head coach hasn’t proved as open to experimenting with youth outside of a borderline throwaway game against PSV and the cup competitions.

Time away from the club and the opportunity to string together consecutive appearances on the pitch could yet prove the making of the talented forward.

In fact, it may very well put Danns in a much stronger position come the time of the next pre-season when Liverpool will inevitably be forced to consider the long-term future of the forward line.

