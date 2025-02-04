James Pearce reveals what Richard Hughes was ‘ready’ to do during January window

Image via The Redmen TV

Liverpool did not complete the signing of any players during the recent transfer window which closed at 11pm on Monday night.

Our lack of activity means Fede Chiesa is the only player to join the club during Arne Slot’s reign so far but the Dutchman remains content with his current options according to The Athletic’s James Pearce.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League as things stand and topped the Champions League table with seven wins from their eight games.

Despite the success Liverpool have tasted so far this term, Pearce has also revealed that sporting director Richard Hughes was ‘ready to react’ in the transfer market had injuries required him to do so or the right options were to come available.

“Liverpool’s stance throughout January had been that they were highly unlikely to strengthen the squad before yesterday’s deadline,” the journalist wrote. “Despite the clamour among a section of the fanbase to add more depth to the squad, first-year head coach Slot had made it clear he was happy with the options available to him.

“Sporting director Richard Hughes, also new this season, was ready to react if injuries cut deep or a market opportunity came up that made sense for the long term. However, neither of those scenarios materialised.”

Reds fans would argue that strengthening our options further mid-season certainly wouldn’t have done any harm but Liverpool have proved constantly in recent years that they will only spend money if the right players are available and at the right price.

Our current group of players have done quite alright so far to get us to where we are so we can only hope that we can continue to have some luck with injuries during the second half of the campaign to maintain our title charge.

The summer window could be a big one for the club, especially with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah all approaching the end of their respective deals – but we’ll just have to wait and see.

This is Slot’s first campaign at the Reds, and it’s also Hughes’ first season on Merseyside, so let’s just have faith and get behind the players on the pitch!