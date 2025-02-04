Liverpool fans’ respect for Jurgen Klopp will grow even stronger after latest report

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans may think their love for Jurgen Klopp can’t grow much stronger after all he achieved during his time on Merseyside but following a fresh report from German outlet BILD (via @DaveOCKOP on X) they may have been proved wrong.

After cutting short his stay at the Reds and leaving at the end of last season, Klopp has since accepted a role working for Red Bull as their Global Head of Soccer.

Red Bull have clubs all around the world, including America, Germany, Austria as well as also having stakes in many others outfits.

BILD have reported that our former boss is currently on a world tour introducing himself to many of Red Bulls’ members and people around the world.

He’s visited Brazil and is currently in America. He will then be moving on to Asia and so forth as part of the tour but there is one club that Klopp will not be visiting due to his relationship with Liverpool.

Red Bull is the main sponsor and minority shareholder of Championship club Leeds United. The report states the German tactician ‘does not want to become active’ at the Yorkshire-based outfit.

This just goes to show how much the Normal One’s relationship with Liverpool means to him.

We didn’t think it was possible, but our respect for that man has grown even stronger after reading this!