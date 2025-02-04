Liverpool forward hit with unfortunate injury blow; out for ‘probably a number of weeks’

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be enjoying some good luck on the injury front following reports of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s less-than-serious thigh issue.

Ben Doak, on the other hand, has seen a prolific campaign in the Championship briefly curtailed by his own difficulties during a training session with promotion-chasers Middlesbrough.

The Scotland international has been in terrific form this term, registering 10 goal contributions (three goals, seven assists) in 24 English second-flight games in 2024/25.

The former Celtic prodigy is due to return to the Merseysiders this summer, with the Athletic reporting that the teenager is considered a viable option for Arne Slot’s first-team plans next season.

Ben Doak set for short stay in the treatment room

Michael Carrick offered some reassuring words ahead of Boro’s next clash (coming up against Sheffield United) in just over a week’s time.

The 19-year-old won’t be set for a particularly lengthy stint on the sidelines, with the former Manchester United star claiming ‘I don’t think it’ll be too long’.

“He felt his thigh in training, and we’ll have to see. It’s probably a number of weeks, if anything, not days, but I don’t think it’ll be too long,” the 43-year-old told BBC Radio Tees.

Middlesbrough find themselves just outside the playoff places, behind West Brom in sixth on goal difference with 16 games left in the Championship season.

How are Liverpool getting on with injuries?

It’s expected that we won’t take any risks with our vice-skipper after finding out that Trent Alexander-Arnold will only be receiving treatment for a few days, rather than several weeks.

As such, it’s more than likely that our No.66 will miss out on our hosting of the return leg in our semi-final Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham at Anfield this coming Thursday.

We’ve full faith in the man who’ll be entrusted to step into his position in young Conor Bradley, of course, and with a clean bill of health elsewhere across the squad we’ve every chance of pulling off a comeback in the cup.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile