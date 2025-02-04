Sky Sports confirm really late Liverpool deadline day deal; other club green-lighted it

(Photos by Alex Livesey & Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The need for transfers at Liverpool can be a bit of a difficult debate.

There is, without question, a genuine hunger amongst quarters of the online fanbase for news about arrivals – and understandably so, to some degree, given that the club has a genuine shot at winning the league title.

One might also reasonably suggest that Arne Slot’s men could simultaneously be crowned winners of this year’s Champions League in its inaugural league format.

Either one will do on its own, of course!

Regardless, with Liverpool looking somewhat flawed at times at left-back, the centre-forward position and in the No.6 (due to a lack of alternatives to Ryan Gravenberch), you could make an objective case for transfers.

Kaide Gordon follows Jayden Danns out

Kaide Gordon’s move to Portsmouth for the second half of the season – having spent the first half on loan at Norwich – has been officially confirmed on X.

The former Derby youth product picked up 10 senior appearances and a goal (in 177 minutes) during his time in Norfolk.

The 20-year-old is set to be followed by Jayden Danns, with a loan deal arranged to take the teenager to Sunderland for the remainder of 2024/25.

Good luck to the lads!

The case for no transfers (hear us out)

Hold on to your rocks for now. There’s a perfectly legitimate reason as to why Liverpool have opted not to engage in any serious business this January.

Arne Slot, for one, has already made clear that we have every intention of putting that right this summer. Also, the former Feyenoord boss and his team are ‘happy with the squad’.

You might question that, but we have to take it at face value, and, ultimately, the 46-year-old hasn’t led us wrong yet, has he?

There may be myriad reasons behind a lack of movement in the January transfer window; an unwillingness to upset the balance in the squad or a lack of quality (and genuinely available) options in the market among them.

Regardless, we’re keeping players fit and leaping past most hurdles in our way – it might be considered risky to do anything that could upset this momentum.

