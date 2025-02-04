Liverpool gain edge in Premier League title race after securing automatic Champions League round-of-16 spot

(Picture courtesy of Pixabay)

Liverpool’s strong Champions League campaign, with seven wins in eight group-stage matches, secured a direct spot in the round of 16 despite their 3-2 loss in Eindhoven during the week, giving them fewer fixtures and more focus on the Premier League. In contrast, Manchester City, with three losses in the group stage, were forced into the play-off round, meaning they face two extra knockout matches before reaching the same stage as Liverpool. This gives Liverpool a scheduling advantage in the Premier League title chase.

Manchester City Face a Grueling Schedule

The timing of these extra matches could prove to be a major factor in the title race. City’s play-off fixtures are scheduled for February 11 or 12, with the return leg taking place a week later. These matches will be against a high-quality opponent—either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich—meaning City will have to give their full focus and energy to secure progression.

The real challenge comes just days after these high-pressure fixtures. On February 23, City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in what could be a decisive game for the title. By that time, City will have played at least two physically and mentally exhausting European matches, while Liverpool will have enjoyed a full week of rest and preparation. This extra recovery time could be the difference between a fresh Liverpool squad and a fatigued City side.

Despite Liverpool being marked as slight favourites according to non GamStop betting sites, with odds of 2.80. Reds fans know better than anyone what Pep Guardiola’s side is capable of, having competed toe-to-toe with City for the last seven to eight seasons as England’s top club. Therefore, many football enthusiasts are likely to place bets on City as well, with their odds for all three points currently at 2.50. That said, many punters may play it safe and wager on a draw, with the odds sitting at 3.40. It’s a fixture that could go either way, as City has seemingly found their footing again after a disastrous mid-season slump. Both clubs know what’s at stake—dropped points for City could end their campaign, while all three points for Liverpool could be decisive in claiming their second Premier League title and first under Arne Slot in his debut season.

Liverpool Hold a Strong League Position

Beyond fixture congestion, Liverpool hold a solid position in the Premier League, sitting six points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand, making them the clear frontrunners. In contrast, City have struggled for consistency recently, dropping points and losing momentum. City’s inconsistency has left them playing catch-up, and the added weight of Champions League play-offs could complicate matters further. Their Premier League campaign is at risk if they fail to match Liverpool’s pace.

Extra Rest Before the Showdown at the Etihad

Liverpool have already beaten City this season with a key victory at Anfield. With the return fixture at the Etihad approaching, they have the advantage of a full week to prepare, while City will come off a gruelling European tie. This extra rest could allow Liverpool to capitalise and make a strong statement in the title race. In such a crucial match, energy levels and tactical preparation can make all the difference.

City’s Champions League Struggles Add More Pressure

City’s struggles in the Champions League group stage have put them in a tough spot, facing a two-legged test just to stay in the competition. If they advance, they still face a difficult last-16 tie against either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen. With the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League demanding their attention, City’s squad depth will be tested. Any misstep in Europe could hinder their league performance, potentially allowing Liverpool to pull ahead.

Liverpool Poised to Capitalise on City’s Packed Schedule

Guardiola has never finished a season without a trophy since joining City in 2016, but this could be his toughest challenge yet. With Liverpool in control of their destiny, they have a golden opportunity to press forward in the title race. Their lighter schedule, combined with City’s extra European commitments, could be a decisive factor in the final months. A win at the Etihad on February 23 could prove vital in reclaiming the Premier League crown, giving Liverpool a crucial edge in the title race.