Done deal: Liverpool transfer news confirmed in official announcement from the club

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek to Forest Green Rovers on a temporary deal.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds, will join the National League side on loan until the end of the current campaign (as per a post from @LFC’s official X account).

The Polish youth international, who has been at the club since the summer of 2020, has been thrown straight into his new side’s starting XI for their clash with Dagenham and Redbridge this evening.

Forest Green currently find themselves third in the National League (fifth division of English football) following their relegation from the EFL last term.

Mrozek will be looking to impress during his short spell in Gloucestershire and will take inspiration from the exploits of both Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros who have both progressed through Liverpool’s Academy to make first-team appearances between the sticks.

We wish the youngster all the best for the remainder of the season.