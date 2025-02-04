‘Said a lot of good things’ – Ryan Gravenberch reveals which ex-Red convinced him to join Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch has revealed he shared a conversation with Sadio Mane about joining Liverpool while at Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international joined the Reds in 2023 after just 12 months plying his trade with the Bundesliga outfit following a move from boyhood club Ajax.

He struggled to show what he was truly capable of under Jurgen Klopp during his debut campaign on Merseyside but has flourished in a deep-lying midfield role since Arne Slot’s arrival in the summer.

Gravenberch, who was snapped up for just £34.2m, has highlighted the important role ex-Red Mane played in his decision to move to Anfield (relayed by @AnfieldSector on X).

Ryan Gravenberch seeked advice from Sadio Mane to join LFC: "When I was in Munich, I asked him also about Liverpool, if it's like a good step for me and how the club was and everything." "He said a lot of good things. In my head I was like, 'I have to go!'' pic.twitter.com/saOW9CFCQ0 — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) February 4, 2025

Mane was a huge favourite amongst Kopites during his time at Anfield.

He netted 120 goals and registered 38 assists in 269 games for the club (across all competitions) and won every major trophy possible.

Many felt he still had a lot to give when he left Liverpool for Bayern in 2022 and the transfer brought huge disappointment amongst the fanbase but it’s nice to hear the Senegal international spoke highly about the club following his departure.

The comments he made to Gravenberch clearly helped persuade the Amsterdam-born talent to join the club and what a transfer that has proved to be.

He’s ran the show in numerous games this season and has almost been like a new signing.

We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to shine under Slot and Co. this season as we aim to pick up as much silverware as possible.