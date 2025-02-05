Tottenham handed fresh 10-man injury blow as Postecoglou offers Van de Ven update

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham are currently in the midst of an injury crisis and given a 17-year wait since their last trophy, they would have liked some good news before our Carabao Cup meeting.

Ange Postecoglou faced the media and offered the following updates, via tottenhamhotspur.com: “With Micky [Van de Ven], and [Cristian] Romero to a certain extent, I feel like we’ve got to be a bit more conservative with them.

“Micky got through the [Europa League] game alright, but I don’t think he feels he’s ready for that step up to the Premier League, the intensity of it.

“The same with Romero. Look, after losing Radu [Dragusin] for the rest of the season, really disappointing for him and for us, my view and decision is that we’re not going to risk these guys, keep them ticking over in training and try to make sure they are absolutely ready, without any more setbacks.

“The other guys who are edging closer as well, similar lines with them as well.”

These ‘other guys’ are Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson.

However, the London club will be buoyed by the addition of newly purchased Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel – who are both available to participate in the match.

Tottenham have comprehensive injury problems at present

With the controversial way in which Lucas Bergvall scored Spurs’ match-winning goal in the first leg, the Reds were already motivated for justice in the second.

Add on it being a night under the lights at Anfield and the prospect of a wounded opposition, you can be sure of a hostile atmosphere for our visitors on Thursday night.

We can assume that the Australian is telling the truth but it is quite bizarre that a player can be fit enough for the Europa League but nor for the Premier League and so we could be met with some surprises.

However, the biggest plus will be the supposed absence of their Dutch defender, due to his obvious talents.

Given the 23-year-old’s recent self-made links to Merseyside too, it would have been interesting to see first-hand how he fared on a big night but that will come later in the campaign.

Let’s just hope Arne Slot’s side can get through the game unscathed and that we book our place in his first Wembley final.

