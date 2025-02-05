Slot shares concerns over English rule he ‘doesn’t understand’ and calls for change

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has settled into life in England seamlessly but he still has some issue with one rule that is in place in this country but not elsewhere.

Speaking with the press before our Carabao Cup semi final second leg with Tottenham, the 46-year-old shared his thoughts on the substitute rule:

“One of the only things I don’t understand here, everywhere around the world and Europe, we can take 23 players to the game, we play so many games here, so if you are able to you need a big squad, that seems fair.

“So to pick first XI is difficult but to tell people he’s not even in the squad is harder, so I don’t know why we don’t have 23 for the games, nine subs is enough but to keep the dressing room going you need more than 20 players.

“For teams in Europe, you need more than 20, so why can’t we we bring 23 instead of 20?

“That is the rule so it is a difficult decision. To leave someone out who works every day and wants to be involved.”

Many of the ‘smaller’ teams in the country will have little sympathy with our head coach for wanting more players in his squad, but his argument does make sense.

Why should different competitions have different rules for subs?

Having to make a decision every week between who isn’t able to make the bench but then allow them a place in Europe, is strange.

Take someone like Tyler Morton who is always in the squad for Champions League games but barely gets a look in domestically, it would benefit him to be more involved.

The counter argument would be if you’re not good enough to be on the bench now, it’s unlikely you would then be brought on if there were more spots available in the dugout.

It was an honest press conference from the boss where he shared an injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and voiced his disappointment with Conor Bradley.

What this does all show though is that the Dutchman is settling into his surroundings and long may this last, hopefully a few trophies in his first season will make him feel even more at home.

You can watch Slot’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley