‘People should focus on…’ – Ashley Cole rails against some pundits’ treatment of Liverpool ace

(Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Ashley Cole was a long-time rival of Liverpool’s during his playing days with Arsenal and Chelsea, but he’s come out strongly in defence of one current Reds player.

Few players at Anfield have had as intense a spotlight shone upon them in recent months as Trent Alexander-Arnold, not just because of his performances on the pitch but also his long-term future as the clock ticks down on his contract in L4.

The former England left-back joined Joe Cole and Stuart Pearce on the Could It Be Magic podcast on Football’s Greatest, and he launched an impassioned defence of the 26-year-old in the wake of stinging criticism from some pundits.

Cole sticks up for Trent in the wake of ‘bad press’

Ashley Cole said of Trent: “Look, I have my opinion. I think he’s definitely got bad press from external noise that’s written in the paper. I know some people might say that’s his fault because it’s his agent or whatever.

“I’m going, as a player, all we do is play football. Whatever comes in the newspaper is out of our control – ‘I’m just here to play for Liverpool and do as well as I can’.

“I do feel a little bit sorry for him because what he’s given Liverpool over many, many years is the amazing performances. I don’t think you can take away from the quality that Trent possesses. A lot of people always want to comment on the negative stuff on him or maybe, you know, he can’t defend, he can’t defend, he can’t defend.

“That’s all I hear, but again, being in the coaching environment now, I understand, ‘Well OK, maybe that’s not his super strength’.

“What he can do with a ball, for me, what I see is, I’ve never seen a full-back possess the qualities of him with a ball at his feet in most areas of the pitch, and I think that’s what people should focus on. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve not been critical at times of him because we all want people to defend, right?

“We assume defender, you have to defend, but football’s evolving. Liverpool and the old manager, Jürgen Klopp, must have been happy with the way Trent played, and I just felt, I think he’s a little bit hard done by at the moment.”

Cole’s analysis is a breath of fresh air

Cole’s comments on Trent provide a refreshing antidote to the incessant criticism from the likes of Steve Nicol and Roy Keane who can’t wait to stick the boot into him whenever he gets caught out defensively.

Admittedly the 26-year-old didn’t have his best game in that regard against Bournemouth at the weekend, receiving an earful off Ibrahima Konate following a lapse in concentration in the opening second of the match, but some of the scorn which is flung at him seems excessive and agenda-driven.

The ex-Chelsea defender is right to point out the near-unrivalled technical ability that the Liverpool vice-captain boasts, a facet of his game which exceeds (if not necessarily excuses) any shortcomings in terms of his defensive work.

As a high-profile player for one of the foremost clubs in world football, Trent will inevitably be subjected to constructive criticism, just like any of his teammates.

As Cole says, however, it feels as through our number 66 gets more than his fair share of vitriol from some pundits working in British media, particularly when his defensive statistics have in fact improved from last season.

The best response that the Reds right-back can give is to let his performances on the pitch speak for themselves. Even if Nicol and Keane seem obsessed with defensive flaws, many of us are able to appreciate the West Derby native for the all-round brilliant footballer that he is.