Carragher backs Liverpool to sign West Ham midfielder to replace Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool have enjoyed a great start to the season and few can argue that many in our team are under-performing but Jamie Carragher has been sharing his concerns over Dominik Szoboszlai.

Speaking on the Overlap, the ex-Red offered his former team some transfer advice: “I was watching [Lucas] Paqueta thinking ‘oh my’, when he brought the ball down every time on his chest or his shoulder.

“He was like a bit of a throwback. I was actually thinking, ‘would Liverpool sign him?’

“I know City tried to sign him, but I look at a sort of lack of athleticism in some ways and think would that stop a top team signing him.

“I’m not Szoboszlai’s biggest fan, but he has great athleticism. He gets talked about as our No.10 and people say ‘oh he’s great off the ball.’

“But he’s our No.10, he’s scored three goals as our No.10, but I was thinking that Slot would actually prefer Szoboszlai to Paqueta,”

It seems that the Scouser is a big fan of the West Ham midfielder and would personally consider replacing the Hungarian with him.

Lucas Paqueta is a talented player but is he better than Szoboszlai?

When comparing statistics of the two players (via the Premier League), Lucas Paqueta leads our No.8 on goals per game, assists per game, interceptions per game, duels won per game and ball recoveries per game – which is rather damning.

With Anfield already having a history of applauding the Brazilian, there seems to be some respect from our fans for the player.

However, Arne Slot has already stated that our man is ‘underestimated’ and puts a huge amount of credit for that on his tireless effort for the team.

The 24-year-old is more than goals and assists, with his job being the constant pressing and running that is required to play in his position.

Two very talented players but few will be in a rush to swap the two, given our title pursuit in this campaign.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Szoboszlai and Paqueta (from 33:12) via The Overlap on YouTube:

