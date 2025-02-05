Kostas Tsimikas on ‘special’ Liverpool teammate who is ‘always there to help the team’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a dressing room of brilliant players and it’s safe to say that Kostas Tsimikas is a big fan of one of his teammates.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Greek Scouser said about Cody Gakpo: “He’s a great, great player.

“I think he showed from the time he came in how special he is and how he can put his body [in], very strong, very quick.

“Now with the many goals he puts in, I think he’s a top player for the team. He’s always a hard worker.

“Even in attack, even in defence, he’s always there to help the team to achieve our goals and, of course, to score goals for the team.

“I’m really, really happy for him. We are really close and I hope [for] more goals for him because he absolutely deserves it.”

With both men forging a relationship on the left wing that they weren’t given a chance to build last season, it’s been a great bond to watch.

Kostas Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo have a strong relationship

The Dutchman completed a rare Anfield goal scoring feat in his most recent match at home and it’s testament to the form that he’s been in of late.

Our No.18 has been consistently used as a left winger under Arne Slot and it’s showcased a side of his game that we never saw much under Jurgen Klopp.

It’s testament to the 25-year-old’s availability and form that he’s been so consistent of late and long may it last.

Our left back has already stated his desires to win every trophy on offer this season and we will need everyone in the squad for this to happen.

Let’s hope we can fulfill all our silverware dreams, starting with victory over Tottenham tomorrow night.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley