Two reasons why Liverpool ignored the January window amid Richard Hughes transfer truth

Such is Liverpool’s recent fortune in the treatment room that the Merseysiders felt compelled to continue the campaign without dipping into the January window.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that sporting director Richard Hughes was ready to dive into the market – in case of injuries or ‘a market opportunity’ – but the need simply never arose.

As such, the Scot’s time and attention will instead revert back to the club’s ongoing triple contract saga involving the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

There can, of course, be no guarantees that the dark spectre of an injury crisis won’t rear its ugly head as Liverpool traverse deeper into what’s looking set to be a 60-plus game season.

Liverpool have just the one injury concern

Alexander-Arnold is, for the time being, the sole occupant of the treatment room after picking up a thigh injury during an impressive 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend.

The England international is only set for a temporary stay on the sidelines, with Arne Slot unlikely to risk the 26-year-old for Tottenham’s upcoming visit in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash.

Expect to see Conor Bradley thrown into the mix as we look to overturn a one-goal deficit at L4 on Thursday.