Alexis Mac Allister shows his class with heartfelt Instagram message to Man United ace

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister took to social media on Tuesday with a classy message for a Manchester United player after a serious setback for the latter.

The Red Devils’ 0-2 loss at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday was compounded by the sight of a tearful Lisandro Martinez being stretchered off with what has since been reported as a cruciate knee ligament injury which could sideline him for nine months (Manchester Evening News).

That major blow for the 27-year-old comes just four weeks after he opened the scoring in his team’s 2-2 draw at Anfield (and being subsequently mocked by Jamie Carragher over his post-match comments), while he also netted the winner in MUFC’s recent victory away to Fulham.

Mac Allister posts classy Instagram message to Martinez

Mac Allister knows the Manchester United defender well from their time with Argentina, having both been involved in their 2022 World Cup triumph, and the Liverpool midfielder has shown his support for his international teammate.

The Reds’ number 10 shared a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday featuring a photo of the pair and the message (translated from Spanish) ‘Stay strong my friend! To come back stronger than ever’.

A heartfelt sentiment from Mac Allister

The rivalry between the two most successful clubs in English football will continue to endure from one generation to the next, but it’s a common occurrence for players from the opposite camps to be teammates for their country.

There is probably nothing that footballers fear more than suffering a serious injury, and nobody wants to see any of their fellow professionals go through such a cruel setback.

Mac Allister will have been hurting as much as anyone at seeing Martinez being stretchered off at Old Trafford on Sunday, given the friendship they have created from playing with Argentina.

The sight of a footballer breaking down in tears after encountering a long-term injury is always tough to witness, and we wish the Man United defender as swift a recovery as possible.