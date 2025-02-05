BBC pundit on when Mo Salah ‘forgets to be calm’ after Vitality Stadium moment

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool are having a great season and many within the squad are performing very well, arguably none more so than genius that is Mo Salah.

Writing for BBC Sport, Pat Nevin spoke about our Egyptian King: ‘Mo Salah rarely – if ever – forgets to be calm. The greats are just different.

‘I was positioned right behind Salah when he scored his beautiful second goal at Vitality Stadium and it was clear he slowed himself down just at the right moment.

‘That is why he can decide to chip, dink, curl, use the instep, the outside of his foot or indeed a toe poke.

‘He gives himself that time by making space then slowing down at the crucial moment.’

It’s some praise for our No.11 and few can argue that he produces these moments of magic on a scarily regular basis, especially this season.

Mo Salah is in some of the best form of his Liverpool career

Reporting on the game at the Vitality Stadium, the former Everton player labelled the finish as ‘stunning’ and it’s clear this opinion has grown during the week.

It’s been an amazing season for the 32-year-old and we just hope he can keep this form up and continue to try and carry us to some big trophies this season.

With Virgil van Dijk providing a cryptic update on the winger’s future after the game, we’re all just waiting for some positive news on the contract front.

With so much confusion around the future of our No.11, a concrete update will be gratefully received and it’s hard to say that it hasn’t been earned with his recent performances.

