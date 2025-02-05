Ryan Gravenberch confirms which Liverpool player is his best friend at the club now

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has built a close knit dressing room at Liverpool and Ryan Gravenberch has revealed which of his teammates he currently considers to be his best friend.

Speaking on ‘A Day With Ryan Gravenberch’, our midfielder said to Rubi Deschamps: “Cody [Gakpo], I have a close relationship with him, sometimes, after [training], we do some things together.”

These ‘things’ were shared to be going for dinner and it’s nice to see that two important members of our squad get along so well.

Given their shared nation of birth, it certainly makes sense that the duo would be spending a lot of time together.

Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch have a bond on and off the pitch

After Kostas Tsimikas’ comments about our No.18, it’s clear that he’s a popular member of the squad and that is testament to how he is as a character.

Both men have seen their performances improve under the stewardship of their new coach and fellow Dutchman, showing how they’re thriving under a new boss.

That’s no reflection on Jurgen Klopp but with the pair operating in different positions to what we saw in the last campaign too, they’ve really grown on the pitch.

Our No.38 has been exceptional, with Martin Keown even comparing his recent performances to that of Steven Gerrard.

Let’s hope that both can continue to excel in the team at the top of the league and prove themselves as vital players within a new-look side that has taken everything within its stride already this season.

You can watch Gravenberch’s comments on Gakpo via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

