Slot concludes that ‘apart from Trent’ it’s been a positive January transfer window for Liverpool

Liverpool fans will be very aware that it was another quiet transfer window and Arne Slot was asked to share his thoughts on how it went for the club.

Speaking with the press before our Carabao Cup semi final second leg with Tottenham, the 46-year-old said:

“I’ve said it many times, we have a very good squad and if you look at the league table I think the players have shown that the trust we have in them was correct and – apart from Trent [Alexander-Arnold] now maybe for a few days – we don’t have many injuries, not long-term injuries, in moments that the window is open.

“So, we did have some injury problems with Alisson [Becker], with [Diogo] Jota and with some others.

“But at the moment I think – apart from Trent – they are all available again today, so there’s not a reason to add something to the team unless you have a chance in the market.

“That’s something we saw last time with the goalkeeper we brought in which is not here but we did bring him in because we saw that as a chance in the market.

“But for now we are happy with the team we have.”

It’s a balanced response from the boss who is clearly happy with his squad and would only have used the market to cover an injury concern.

Arne Slot may have revealed his thoughts on this window

It seems that we can read between the lines a little and assume that the Dutchman doesn’t think that the winter window is one where major changes can or should be made to a squad.

Commenting on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who he provided a more thorough injury update for later in the press conference, it’s clear that only major fitness concerns would have caused more signings.

Our action on deadline day saw Jayden Danns move to Sunderland and Kaide Gordon make the switch to Portsmouth, both academy starlets leaving on a loan deal.

That’s all it ever seemed that would come from the past month and it seems we are setting ourselves up for a busy summer, let’s just hope we don’t regret reinforcing the squad sooner.

You can watch Slot’s comments on the transfer window via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

