“Let’s see…” – Arne Slot issues Trent injury update ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final

(Photos by Mike Hewitt and Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

If Liverpool are to book their place in a third Carabao Cup final in four years tomorrow night, they’ll have to do so without Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds’ vice-captain went off with a thigh injury during the win over Bournemouth last weekend, although Paul Joyce subsequently offered reassurance that the issue will sideline the 26-year-old for ‘days rather than weeks’.

However, the second leg of the cup semi-final against Tottenham will come a bit too soon for the England international to return to action.

Trent ruled out of Tottenham clash due to injury

The first question that Arne Slot was asked in this morning’s pre-match press conference was whether Trent would be fit enough to feature tomorrow night, a scenario that the Liverpool head coach immediately ruled out.

The 46-year-old outlined (via Liverpool Echo): “He is going to miss tomorrow and we have to see if he can play Sunday, but he is not available tomorrow. I think you saw he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg, so that is why he misses tomorrow. He is already on the pitch with the rehab coach, so let’s see how long it takes.”

Trent injury isn’t welcome, but it could’ve been far worse for Liverpool

Liverpool’s task of overturning the 1-0 deficit from the first leg will obviously be made a bit tougher without Trent to call upon, but the fact that Slot hasn’t discounted the possibility of him featuring against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend bodes well for a recovery in time for the Merseyside derby next Wednesday.

Of course we don’t want to see our vice-captain – or any Reds player – being sidelined with injury, but there’s consolation to be found in that it’s likely to only be a brief setback, and that it comes at a time when there’s an 11-day gap between Premier League fixtures.

We also have a more than capable deputy to step up in Conor Bradley, and although the 21-year-old was culpable for one of PSV Eindhoven’s goals against us last week – in the eyes of the LFC head coach – he’s shown that he can be trusted at right-back whenever our number 66 isn’t available, or in need of a rest.

The Northern Ireland youngster will very likely be retained for the FA Cup clash on Sunday even if Trent is fit enough to feature by then, with the England international probably held in reserve until the pivotal clash away to Everton in a week’s time.