“Don’t know yet…” – Arne Slot remains tight-lipped on big selection call for Carabao semi-final

Arne Slot is remaining tight-lipped regarding one important selection call for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham on Thursday night.

The Reds are seeking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the reverse fixture in north London four weeks ago, in which Alisson Becker made his first appearance in the competition this season, with Caoimhin Kelleher having played in the preceding three rounds.

The Brazilian has been the undisputed first-choice for Premier League and Champions League fixtures, with his Irish understudy stepping in for domestic cup games and also filling the void when our number 1 was injured during the autumn.

Slot tight-lipped on goalkeeper selection

Speaking at this morning’s pre-match press conference, Slot was asked which of the two goalkeepers would start against Spurs tomorrow night.

The Dutchman gave nothing away in that regard, replying (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “I know [my decision] but the two goalkeepers don’t know yet. I’m going to leave this room and go to the media next door, and afterwards I’m going to inform the goalkeepers which decision I’ve made.”

Slot spoiled for choice when it comes to goalkeeping call

Other Premier League managers must look at Slot with great envy when it comes to the goalkeeping riches that he can call upon at Liverpool, with Alisson again displaying his world-class talents in the weekend win at Bournemouth and Kelleher often excelling whenever he’s featured.

The Reds will have had the best part of a week to prepare for the Spurs game, with an FA Cup assignment at Plymouth Argyle on Sunday before a crucial Premier League visit to Everton three days later.

Given the sequence in which those fixtures fall, and the relatively lengthy gap from our last match, we think that Alisson will be retained for the Carabao Cup semi-final, with Kelleher to get his chance for the trip to Home Park at the weekend.

Of those two games, the stakes are much higher in the former, considering that Liverpool are playing against top-flight opposition for a place in a Wembley final and need to retrieve a one-goal deficit from the first leg, so that’ll surely come into Slot’s thinking as well.

We’d be more than happy with whatever the head coach decides. As evidenced by the excellent results we’ve had throughout the season so far, the 46-year-old has more than earned the right to be trusted when it comes to his team selection.