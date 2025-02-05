Nunez jabs Van Dijk in the ribs with weights as teammates sing ‘calm as you like’

Pictures via @LFC on X

Top of the league ahead of a massive game in the Carabao Cup, you may expect that the Liverpool squad would be nervous but looking at Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez – they’re not.

Thanks to a video shared on the clubs social media platforms, we can see how their gym work preparation before facing Tottenham is looking and it’s safe to say that everyone is in good spirits.

From what we can make out on the video, it seems as though our captain was on the end of some sort of punishment from the rest of the squad and they were delighted to inflict it on him.

Our No.4 readied himself to run through a line of players, most of whom held light items to hit the skipper with – that was other than the Uruguayan.

Our No.9 wrapped two weights around his hands and began shadow boxing in anticipation of the prospect of getting a friendly dig into the ribs of his teammate.

As the 33-year-old prepared to run through the tunnel, everyone began singing his Anfield chant and the video certainly makes for entertaining viewing.

Virgil van Dijk is a popular member of the Liverpool squad

Given Arne Slot’s recent comments, it’s clear that it’s not just the players who think highly of the captain of the Netherlands.

John Barnes has also labelled the centre half as the most important of the three soon-to-be out of contract players and his role in our team is not underestimated.

That’s why we all want to see similar scenes to this when the news is finally confirmed of a contract renewal (please!).

You can watch the video of Van Dijk via @LFC on X:

"He'll pass the ball, calm as you like…" 😂🎶 The Reds in fine voice for the skipper 😅 pic.twitter.com/3oJ9SLWAzW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 5, 2025

