Forget Salah penalty: Ally McCoist saw Liverpool man do something ‘absolutely ridiculous’ in second half v Spurs

Mo Salah is out of this world.

No, seriously. Commentators and pundits alike may come to the fore with their superlatives for the Egyptian King, but the fact of the matter is he’s head and shoulders clear of any forward on the planet.

Name us a better one. Name one that comes even slightly close to Liverpool’s No.11. It’s not possible.

The former Roma man rightly left Ally McCoist stunned after taking perhaps the most effective penalty you’ll ever see from an outfield footballer.

Sensational, stunning, just plain other-worldly stuff from the man now on 44 goal contributions (26 goals, 18 assists) in 33 games (across all competitions) in 2024/25.

Ally McCoist left gobsmacked by Mo Salah

“Absolutely ridiculous,” was the Scot’s verdict on ITV’s coverage on the moment that created the penalty, with the 32-year-old picking out the run of Darwin Nunez towards the Tottenham box.

The Liverpool superstar then went on to calmly dispatch one of the coolest penalties you’ll ever see to double the scoreline at Anfield following Cody Gakpo’s ruthless opener.

“There’s nobody on the planet saving that. What a hit,” the ex-Rangers star said on commentary.

“He’s run up, he’s come to the right-hand side, he’s got opportunity to whip it when he comes back across himself.

“Look at this. That’s magnificent. I knew it was good – I didn’t know it was that good. That is absolutely as good as it gets for a PK, I’m telling you now!”

It was hardly the Egyptian national’s sole contribution of the night either, with him having played an integral role in his Dutch teammate’s first-half opener at L4.

And just when we were writing about Liverpool needing to do everything in their power to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club!

Let’s not forget about Salah either!

