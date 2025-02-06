Arne Slot directly responds to rumours of Salah and Van Dijk’s new contracts being signed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will have seen the social media stories circling that both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing a new contract, something Arne Slot was asked to comment on.

Speaking (via 90min.com), our head coach said: “We have some contractual situations that you don’t probably don’t know about.

“But Trent, Mo and Virgil haven’t extended yet. So we are aware of the fact that we have to be sharp and ready for things that can happen.

“My life is mainly short term but we have so many quality people at this club that look at the longer term as well.

“You always have to be prepared for all the new things coming up.

“The players that don’t play a big part at the moment; will they be able to do this another year? Will they fight for their place or will they [want to] go somewhere else?

“So we have to be prepared for the next window and what we can do.”

The Dutchman doesn’t really like to provide a direct answer on these topics, as it’s not something he’s directly involved in and prefers to allow time to pass.

However, confirmation that contracts have not been signed is a clear indication of the current situation and does debunk Robbie Fowler’s theory.

Salah, Van Dijk and Trent have not yet signed a new contract

John Barnes has stated that if he were in charge of the new deals, he would select our captain as the most important of the trio.

Many fans have their own opinions as to who they would or wouldn’t allow to leave the club but it does feel that the overwhelming majority want all three to commit their future to staying on Merseyside.

You would assume the club can afford to do this but whether the financial model allows it is another question.

It’s the same situation we’ve been in all campaign but we can take from this that no deals have yet been signed and it doesn’t feel like we’re close to them being done either.

