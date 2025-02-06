Steven Gerrard’s ‘brutal’ actions at Liverpool could make or break teammates: Brad Jones

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a history of legendary figures but in the modern era there are few, if any, with a greater legacy than that of Steven Gerrard.

Speaking on Optus Sport, Brad Jones said: “There was no down day at Liverpool, we rarely got the day off, but there was no down day.

“If you were bad one day, scrap heap, it was brutal, players would be cast aside if Gerrard [didn’t think they were doing enough].

“One thing about Stevie, who I get along with really well, if he didn’t like somebody, you’d see the look, and I saw it a few times, and it was like: ‘Nah, you’re not for me,’ and if you’re not for him, you’re not for Liverpool, because he was a powerful guy.”

It’s testament to how important our former captain was that he had such sway and the high standards that he operated within.

Steven Gerrard had a huge hold over the Liverpool dressing room

Whilst his vice captain, Jamie Carragher was the voice of the dressing room – it was our No.8 who led by example and it was clearly a high bar that he set.

Being one of the best players in the world for a team that was far from that, illustrates how much better he was than most of his teammates.

We can see with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s attempted celebration at Old Trafford this season, just how much our Istanbul hero still inspires supporters of the club.

Now he’s left Saudi Arabia though, it hasn’t been the most successful entry into life as a manager for the 44-year-old and it may just be that he finds it hard to be around players who aren’t at his level.

Perhaps given the chance to work with a higher caliber of player, or a team challenging at the top of the table like Rangers were, the Huyton-born coach may have the chance to shine once again.

