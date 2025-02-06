Gary Neville explains why Tottenham will knock Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup tonight

Liverpool go into the Carabao Cup semi final one goal behind Tottenham and Gary Neville does not think that the Reds can make it to Wembley.
Asked to predict how the match will pan out on The Overlap US, the 49-year-old said: “I think Tottenham. I think Tottenham are going to get a draw.
“I don’t know how they’re going to get a draw at Anfield, but I feel like it’s going to be an emotional, mad night where something happens.”
“Postecoglou said earlier on in the season… I’m maybe not hanging my hat on what he’s saying entirely, but I’ve just got a feeling Tottenham…I’ve got a feeling Tottenham could win the Carabao Cup this season.
“And I’ve got a feeling that, to be fair, they’re always going to have to come through a moment like this.
“It will be absolute Liverpool favourites, but I feel somehow Tottenham are going to get a draw by hook or by crook.”
Stranger things have happened in football than Spurs getting a draw at our stadium but we will certainly hope to be proving the former Manchester United man wrong.
Liverpool will be hoping to overturn a first leg deficit against Spurs
Ange Postecoglou stated that there would be up to 10 players missing for the London club on their visit to Merseyside and that should hand us an advantage in the match.
With the controversial way in which Lucas Bergvall scored the match-winning goal in the first leg too, there will be enough motivation for Arne Slot’s side to overturn the current scoreline.
Add on that the Reds are also top of the league, in great form and playing at home – you would expect that the advantage would be with us.
That’s clearly not how the Bury-born pundit sees it, let’s see what happens in L4 tonight.
You can watch Neville’s comments on Liverpool and Tottenham (from 37:44) via The Overlap US on YouTube:
