(Video) What Ibrahima Konate did in celebrations for Szoboszlai goal will delight Liverpool fans

In the celebrations for Liverpool’s third goal of the night against Tottenham, Ibrahima Konate displayed a big part of what this current LFC team are all about.

The Reds were trailing from the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final but emphatically overturned that deficit tonight, crushing Spurs 4-0 with one of the best performances they’ve produced all season.

The tie was level at 1-1 on aggregate at half-time at Anfield, but the second half was one-way traffic towards the Kop as Mo Salah (penalty), Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk all found the net to complete a resounding victory.

Konate celebrates with Bradley

The third goal was perhaps the pick of the bunch, with Alexis Mac Allister playing a delightful pass to Conor Bradley, who then rolled it first-time into the feet of the advancing Hungarian. Our number 8 took one touch to set himself before finishing clinically past Antonin Kinsky.

The 24-year-old duly received the congratulations of his teammates, although Konate was keen to acknowlege the brilliant assist from the Northern Ireland defender, running over to envelop him in an appreciative embrace.

As Alan Smith said on co-commentary for Sky Sports, it was ‘no wonder’ that the Frenchman wanted to highlight the right-back’s contribution towards Szoboszlai’s goal.

Bradley steps up brilliantly for Liverpool yet again

Liverpool fans will have loved seeing Konate make a point of congratulating Bradley, who deserves all the praise he gets for his sublime assist in what was a brilliantly slick move by the Reds.

The 21-year-old came into the side in the injury-enforced absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and he stepped up brilliantly in place of the vice-captain.

In addition to his assist, the youngster won three tackles and eight of his 10 duels, completed 80% of his passes and 75% of his dribbles, played two key passes and made two interceptions (Sofascore).

It was this time last year that Bradley began to establish himself as a first-team player for Liverpool when Trent was injured, and the Northern Ireland international has excelled for the Reds ever since, with tonight being yet another majestic display from him, Konate and everyone in Arne Slot’s line-up!

You can view Szoboszlai’s goal and the ensuing celebrations below, via @itvfootball on X: