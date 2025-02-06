‘Vicious’ Luis Suarez was ‘a monster’ at Liverpool because ‘he was just built different’: Jones

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

There are few players, especially who were at the club for the amount of time that he was, that have made an impact like Luis Suarez did at Liverpool.

Speaking abut sharing a dressing room with the enigmatic Uruguayan, Brad Jones said on Optus Sport:

“He’s a real nice guy, I wasn’t best mates with him because he didn’t talk a lot of English, but he was a quiet guy, always having a laugh somewhere in the dressing room, but the minute he was on the pitch he was vicious, same as the training pitch every day.

“We had a little indoor area off the pitch and he’d be there for two hours with the other South Americans, they’d go in there and play these little games and he’d come in dripping in sweat, but Luis would tell you who won, because it was him!

“But it was after training, and the boys he’d drag in would be dead, but he was ready to go again, he was a monster.

“Physically, he went under the radar, he didn’t look that imposing, but he was made of granite.

“You could run into him and it would be like running into a concrete wall, he was just built different.”

It’s perhaps not anything that would necessarily surprise us but does lift the lid a little on what our former No.7 was like behind the scenes.

Luis Suarez was a phenomenal talent during his Liverpool spell

It’s scary to think that the forward arguably improved at Barcelona and as Jamie Carragher stated, went on to be ‘the best centre forward in the world by a mile’.

The now 38-year-old was freakishly impressive and used to bully defenders for fun, something he obviously practiced in Melwood.

We can see from the relationship that Darwin Nunez shares with the former Atletico Madrid star that his reputation within the game as a top player, remains in tact today.

We were lucky to have him as our player and this story just reveals that little bit more about his character.

You can watch Jones’s comments on Suarez via Optus Sport on YouTube:

