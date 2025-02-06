Paul Merson thinks none of Salah, Van Dijk or Alexander-Arnold will sign a new contract

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on X

There won’t be a single Liverpool fan who isn’t aware that we currently have Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of their contracts and Paul Merson has an opinion.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the former Arsenal man said: “Call me a cynic, I don’t think any of them sign.

“I don’t, I don’t think any of them sign [a new contract]. I think they wait and see if they win the league, I don’t know where you go if you’re Liverpool.

“You know, everybody, when Liverpool won the league in COVID, it wasn’t the same, you know, you watch them lift the trophy, the Kop wasn’t there, the fans they hadn’t won it for a long time.

“You know, if they go and win it this time in front of their fans, I just think Salah, Van Dijk, Trent have won the Champions League, they’ve won the Premier League in front of the fans, which will be a lot different, believe me.

“I don’t see them signing, call me a cynic, but this is, we’re talking 18 months now, whatever that may be, because they get a pay rise when they sign, they don’t sign for the same.

“That might be £50 grand a week, £50 grand a week over 18 months is a lot of money, you know, for me, I’m not sure they sign if they win the Premier League.”



It’s a bold statement from the 56-year-old who clearly thinks the trio have achieved enough at Anfield and will be looking for pastures new in the summer.

Paul Merson is predicting a mass exodus at Anfield this summer

It would be a huge void to fill if we were to lose our captain, vice captain and leading goal scorer all in the same summer, meaning there would need to be a lot of investment in the squad.

Arne Slot has already confirmed that none of the tree men have secretly signed a new deal and that they are all still closing in on being out of contract at Anfield.

John Barnes wants our skipper to be the man prioritised as the first contract signed and all fans will have priorities on who should or shouldn’t be kept on.

However, the prospect of losing all three is not one that many have considered and so it would be very interesting to see how the club and supporters would react to this news.

Let’s hope we don’t get there!

You can watch Merson’s comments on Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold via @SkySportsPL on X:

"I don't think any of them sign" 😳 Paul Merson on the future of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk at Liverpool 👀 pic.twitter.com/UQjz7hcYj0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 6, 2025

