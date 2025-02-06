Jones explains key reason the ‘players didn’t like’ Roy Hodgson at Liverpool

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in the midst of a new era under Arne Slot and it’s safe to say that he’s taken to the club like a duck to water, unlike what Roy Hodgson did.

In just six months at Anfield, the future England manager failed to win over fans or players and Brad Jones has lifted the lid on what life was like at the club at this time.

Speaking on Optus Sport, the former goalkeeper said: “When I went there it was Roy Hodgson, I don’t want to say he was old school but he played a more simple style of football, very defensive, very structured.

“Talking to Mark Schwarzer who had him at Fulham, that’s what made Fulham good, because he’d make good players hard to play against, they got to a Europa League final because of it.

“But when he came to Liverpool, those players can already do that bit, these are the exceptionals, and the players didn’t like it, it was too much structure, let us play and we’ll figure it out.

“So that was difficult and it just didn’t click with that group of players.”

It’s perhaps no great surprise to hear this from the Australian as it was obvious that the now 77-year-old just wasn’t the right fit for the club.

There were many reasons Roy Hodgson failed at Liverpool

Arriving on the back of a successful spell at Fulham, the veteran coach arrived at the club in a time of transition after Rafa Benitez and before the new owners came in.

He has previously revealed that it was explained how difficult the job may be, though even the Croydon-born manager may have underestimated the task at hand.

Nathan Eccleston was a youngster at the club at this time and has thanked his former boss for giving him a chance and allowing the opportunity to represent the club.

It wasn’t all bad in this era but it was a difficult watch and no surprise when Hodgson was relieved of his duties so quickly.

You can watch Jones’s comments on Hodgson via Optus Sport on YouTube:

