(Video) ‘Ridiculous’ – What Mo Salah did just before Cody Gakpo goal was a thing of beauty

It’s now 43 goal contributions this season for Mo Salah, as the exceptional Egyptian once again made a telling impact during the first half of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham at Anfield tonight!

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of the semi-final four weeks ago, the Reds soon set about trying to break down the visitors’ defence. They found the net through Dominik Szoboszlai on the half-hour mark, but the goal was disallowed as the Hungarian had strayed offside.

The tie would be levelled on aggregate shortly afterwards, though, and unsurprisingly our number 11 had a big part to play in the moment which opened the scoring on the night.

Salah tees up Gakpo to score with sublime assist

Taking possession on the right flank, Salah surged towards the penalty area and played a delightful cross across the box with the outside of his left foot.

The ball reached Cody Gakpo, who finished it to the net first-time and duly scored for a seventh consecutive game at Anfield to cancel out Tottenham’s lead from the first leg.

Mo Salah is simply ‘ridiculous’

The Dutchman will understandably get the acclaim for the clinical manner in which he dispatched his fifth Carabao Cup goal of the season, but there was also so much to admire about Salah’s stunning assist.

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor described the Egyptian’s cross as ‘ridiculous’, and the quality of the ball into the 25-year-old was indeed a thing of beauty.

The goal ensured that the teams were level on aggregate at half-time on the night, leaving the tie brilliantly poised going into the second half.

Along with the 25 goals that he’s plundered already, Salah is now on 18 assists for the season, a phenomenal tally which makes the interminable wait for his contract situation to be resolved all the more excruciating.

For now, at least we can focus purely on what he does on the pitch, and there are few (if any) who do it better than him in world football at the moment!

