(Video) Van Dijk brutally mocks Richarlison with comical gesture that Liverpool fans will lap up

Virgil van Dijk quite enjoyed taking the mickey out of Richarlison during the first half of the Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Tottenham at Anfield!

The two had a coming together in the opening minutes of the semi-final second leg when the Reds captain’s elbow collided with the Brazilian’s chest, causing the latter to indulge in some comical theatrics before getting to his feet and hilariously confronting our number 4.

That wouldn’t be the first tete-a-tete between the pair as a rather lop-sided running battle ensued throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Van Dijk fobs off Richarlison

After a tangle of legs between the two, Richarlison sat on the turf with a look of protest at referee Craig Pawson, with Van Dijk standing next to the Tottenham attacker.

The Liverpool skipper offered his hand as if to help the 27-year-old to get back to his feet, but just as the Brazil international reached out, the Dutchman drew back his hand and ran off, much to the amusement of the home support at Anfield.

A night that Richarlison will want to forget

Given Richarlison’s previous as an Everton player, as well as his provocative social media posts about the Reds in the past and the audacity to perform his pigeon celebration during that madcap 4-3 game against Spurs a couple of years ago, it’s no wonder he was given the pantomime villain treatment in L4 tonight!

Van Dijk evidently doesn’t have a whole lot of time for the forward, given his humorous antics during the aforementioned incident.

The visitors’ number 9 spent a considerable amount of time on the Anfield turf before his match came to a premature conclusion when he hobbled off towards the end of the first half, having slapped the ground in frustration as he picked up an injury.

As irritating as Richarlison can be for Liverpool fans, though, we wholeheartedly hope that the issue which forced him off isn’t a serious one, as we never want to see any player getting injured.

