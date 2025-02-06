Virgil van Dijk sends poignant ‘stay humble’ message in fallout of Arsenal and Man City games

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool are gearing up to face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup and trying to overturn a first leg deficit, with Virgil van Dijk sending a message to supporters.

In his programme notes before the match (via liverpoolfc.com), our captain stated: “Saturday’s win over Bournemouth was a big one, an important one, and one we had to work really hard for.

“We knew beforehand that it would be a tough game given the run of form they have been on lately, and I want to give big credit to them for the way they pushed us all the way, even with all the injuries they had.

“For us to come away with a clean sheet and with the three points at a place like that was very satisfying, and shows the levels we must maintain in the coming games.

“As I have said many times before, this game is all about consistency, about showing up every day, every week.

“If you do that, and if you continue to work hard and stay calm and humble, and treat every opponent with the utmost respect, then you can be successful.”

It was an important message from our skipper and shows how focused he is on ensuring that the high standards within the club remain in place.

Virgil van Dijk wants to ensure Liverpool maintain our current form

Given the fallout of Arsenal mocking Erling Haaland’s stay humble comment and then the Gunners’ crumbling at St. James’ Park to fumble their chances of the League Cup, the Dutchman’s comments shows how he doesn’t want his team to crumble at the same stage of the competition.

After being named the man that John Barnes would value highest of our three soon-to-be out-of-contract stars, we all know how important he is for the Reds.

Arne Slot even revealed how he was surprised with the talents possessed by our No.4 and that’s testament to how good of a player the 33-year-old is.

However these comments and his actions away from the pitch showcase that he’s quite the leader too.

